Fox’s “straight news” anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier sprang into action to reassure Fan in Chief Donald Trump that Mitt Romney’s dramatic impeachment vote to convict on abuse of power will not diminish any of Dear Leader’s awesome awesomeness.

Romney gave what may be the speech of his life today as he blasted Trump’s behavior with regard to Ukraine, calling him “guilty of an appalling abuse of the public trust.” Romney also correctly predicted he’d face a backlash from the right wing and “abuse” from Trump. “Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?” He said. But, he concluded, “I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country expected it of me.”

In the immediate aftermath, Fox News was respectful of Romney but dismissive of his vote and the courage behind it. I suspect it was an attempt to thread the needle between not offending traditional Republicans who like Romney and keeping the Trumpers pleased as well.

Baier began by acknowledging that the decision was “still reverberating around Washington.” But “the real big vote,” Baier quickly added, “was the witness vote in this trial and once that happened, this, today, is pretty much a foregone conclusion, but history.”

MacCallum did her part for the cause. “Certainly, it was a dramatic, large decision,” she acknowledged. Then she got to work cutting it down. After noting that Romney “will be the first member of a party to vote to convict a member of his own party in the history of the United States,” MacCallum said, “In the large picture, it will not really matter all that much.”

“As a story line today, it’s obviously an interesting one,” MacCallum conceded, before continuing: “I think in the long run, when the vote comes down and the president is acquitted, that will be the big headline that history will pay attention to long term.”

Baier agreed. “I do think in the big picture, it’s kind of a blip for this president who seems to have the wind at his back at this moment.” He said Trump’s State of the Union speech last night “seemed to be effective” and “He’s doing well in the polls. For good measure, Baier said, “Obviously, on the flip side, Democrats are having a tough time.”

MacCallum one upped the reassurance. “We all know how many twists and turns can happen over the next nine months,” she said, “but there’s no doubt that the president goes into today with this acquittal this afternoon, likely acquittal, at four o’clock, feeling really good about where he is and I think Democrats are kind of spinning at this moment, coming out of Iowa, and Nancy Pelosi seemed to, you know, be fraying at the edges a bit last night during that speech, very frustrated with how things are going.” Then, perhaps mindful of how biased she was looking, MacCallum concluded her little Trump pep talk with, “but a lot can happen in the months to come.”

Baier, MacCallum and host Bill Hemmer spoke hopefully that Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin would vote to acquit Trump. They did not. In other words, it was a bipartisan conviction and a Republican-only acquittal.

You can watch Fox belittle Romney’s vote below, from the February 5, 2020 Bill Hemmer Reports.