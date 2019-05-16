What a coincidence that Fox News will air an interview with Donald Trump Sunday night one hour after Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg finishes his town hall

As I’ve previously reported, Buttigieg will have his town hall Sunday, May 19. According to Fox News, the town hall will air 7-8 PM ET.

Wednesday night, Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources newsletter reported, “Fox's SteveHilton has snagged his first interview with Trump – it was taped on Wednesday and it will air Sunday night on ‘The Next Revolution.’" Hilton’s show just happens to air at 9 PM.

It calls to mind how Trump held a rally shortly after Amy Klobuchar’s Fox town hall. Fox not only covered the rally but promoted it throughout Klobuchar’s event. In my post about Klobuchar’s town hall, I wrote:

I really have to wonder whether the Trump rally was deliberately scheduled in TV prime time just half an hour following Klobuchar’s town hall which ended shortly before prime time. In any event, it was a convenient way for Fox to demonstrate its loyalty to Dear Leader and his followers after the pique over Bernie Sanders’ town hall.

Ditto for a Trump interview taped Wednesday but scheduled to air Sunday night.

You can bet Fox will promote the interview throughout Mayor Pete’s town hall. There’s sure to be a pro-Trump and/or anti-Democratic “straight news” report either before or during the town hall, too.

(Buttigieg caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)