Nazi-linked Hungarian fugitive and Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka is looking more and more classy every day. His latest exploit was a physical and verbal attack on a Mediaite reporter he once obliquely challenged to a duel.

Reporter Caleb Ecarma is covering CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) for Mediaite. While there, he attempted to have a conversation with Gorka. In fairness to Gorka (who would probably never accord me the same) Ecarma does have a history of baiting and provoking him, as in the case of the sort-of duel challenge.

However, that is never an excuse for shoving anyone! And let’s not forget Gorka fashions himself as some kind of expert in national security (even if real experts disagree). His title at Fox is, “national security analyst.”

According to Ecarma, Gorka “got in my face, told me to ‘fuck off’ and shoved me.” The Daily Beast’s Max Tani has video. It's hard to hear but the shove is plain to see:

It’s hard to hear, but @calebecarma tells me Gorka told him to “fuck off” and he won’t talk to him because Caleb is “irrelevant.” pic.twitter.com/ewaBsqrqbz — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 22, 2018

This is not the first time Gorka has at least tried to get physical toward Ecarma. In December, Gorka was reportedly held back after he lunged at Ecarma:

Gorka then lunged toward me and his lackeys had to hold him back. After that, security grabbed me and escorted me out of the room — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) December 21, 2017

So far, Gorka is unapologetic about his thuggish behavior:

Patriots: meet Caleb



A “journalist” who illegally surreptitiously records conversations in MD without 2-Party Consent.



(After saying he wants to fight a pistol duel with me in DC! Really).



Another reason why @FoxNews is crushing it.



And Mediaite and FAKENEWS is irrelevant. pic.twitter.com/JS7xoDsBtj — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 22, 2018

We would expect nothing more from this goon. He has been linked to the Nazi party, called for Hillary Clinton’s execution, was fired by the FBI over Islamophobic diatribes, and has been criminally charged twice over his (mis)handling of guns. Oh, yeah, and he just went to work for a website known for white nationalism and anti-Semitism.

The question is what does Fox News see in Gorka? Can’t they find a Trump lover with real national security experience who isn’t a Nazi?