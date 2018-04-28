While Fox News pooh-poohs the Russia investigation, the pundits can’t stop longing to “lock her up” when it comes to Hillary Clinton.

Earlier this week, Fox host Trish Regan interviewed judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano about the news that top Republicans have made a deal with the Justice Department to review Clinton email documents.

Napolitano said, "I believe the evidence of her guilt is overwhelming, and the decision not to indict her was probably unreasonable."

However, later, Regan asked "So what do you think happens, Judge?"

“Nothing,” Napolitano replied.

“Argggh!” Regan cried out, in obvious frustration.

Napolitano added, “"Members of Congress looking at raw secret material and coming to opposite conclusions and nothing happens."

ABC legal analyst Dan Abrams concluded, along with the Obama Department of Justice, that Clinton had not broken any laws. But on Fox News, that view was not provided.

Watch Regan show her bias below, from the April 24, 2018 Your World.