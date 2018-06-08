Longtime Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer revealed he is gravely ill with cancer and probably has only weeks left to live.

Krauthammer, who has been absent from Fox for nearly a year, wrote a touching good-bye letter today to his colleagues and viewers:

I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months. I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me.

In August of last year, I underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in my abdomen. That operation was thought to have been a success, but it caused a cascade of secondary complications which I have been fighting in hospital ever since. It was a long and hard fight with many setbacks, but I was steadily, if slowly, overcoming each obstacle along the way and gradually making my way back to health.

However, recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned. There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.

I was never exactly a fan of Krauthammer’s but I certainly admired his intellect and his grit. More recently, I appreciated his fine condemnations of Donald Trump's bigotry and authoritarianism. I’m sorry he won’t be back. We wish him and his family all the best in the coming days.

Watch Krauthammer’s Fox News colleagues Sandra Smith, Chris Wallace, Juan Williams and Harris Faulkner react to the sad news below, from the June 8, 2018 Outnumbered.