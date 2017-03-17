Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle came up with an especially repulsive new way to get attention yesterday.

On The Five, the cohosts discussed Fox’s latest Blacks Behaving Badly obsession: Snoop Dogg’s video and now, Bow Wow’s tweet defending the video to Donald Trump.

You may recall that Fox was previously poutraged over a Snoop Dogg video in which he fires a toy gun at a clown parody of Donald Trump. Since then, the real Trump fired off a tweet showing that he is still obsessed with being unfavorably compared to Barack Obama:

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

In response, Bow Wow tweeted and then removed, “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk a—up talking s—t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”

Again, I do not approve of the video nor do I approve of the tweet. But the tweet has been deleted (and who among us has not tweeted something we later regretted?) and Fox has never seemed to have a problem with right-wing musicians “joking” about killing Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton.

In 2007, Nugent called then-candidate Barack Obama “a piece of shit” who should “suck on my machine gun” and Hillary Clinton, a “worthless bitch” who should “ride into the sunset” on his machine gun. In 2012, he said, “If Barack Obama becomes the president in November again, I will either be dead or in jail by this time next year.” In May, 2013, Nugent said during a concert, “One way or another I’m going to the White House and I’m going to get those cocksuckers in a stranglehold”

In July, 2013, Nugent wrote about Obama’s “phony birth certificate” and described the Fort Hood shooter as Obama’s “Allah Ahkbar buddy.”

Yet (white) Nugent got a warm welcome on The O’Reilly Factor in February, 2014 where none of those comments were even mentioned.

I may have missed it but I have never seen Guilfoyle suggesting Nugent should get a visit from the Secret Service, much less get killed by them. But that’s exactly what she thinks should happen to both Snoop and Bow Wow.

Before we were treated to Giulfoyle's murder talk, we were regaled by cohost Greg Gutfeld’s special brand of sneering and jeering that passes for Fox News humor. It included “jokes” that called Bow Wow “Little Weenie” and “Bitch.”

Then Gutfeld asked Guilfoyle what the Secret Service should do.

GUILFOYLE: Kill them? Kill them. I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from like the federal marshals and let’s see how tough and gangster they are then.

Gutfeld laughed.

Watch it below, from the March 16, 2017 The Five, via Media Matters.