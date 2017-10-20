Fox host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery has doubled down on her war on Americans’ health insurance through Obamacare. The next thing you know, she’ll be demanding that health insurance be made illegal altogether.

You may recall that last month, Kennedy called the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) “immoral” and claimed it caused “human suffering.”

On Thursday’s Outnumbered, Kennedy interrupted a discussion about a bipartisan Senate deal to restore the cost sharing subsidies that are critical to Obamacare, to attack the ACA as a whole. “We’re addicted to Obamacare. Obamacare is heroin, the subsidies are methadone,” she whined.

Off-screen, cohost Harris Faulkner could be heard saying, “Yeah.”

In fact, the uninsured rate hit an all time low in 2016 thanks to the ACA. Some heroin and methadone there!

Watch it below, from the October 19, 2017 Outnumbered, via Media Matters.

