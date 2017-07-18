Jesse Watters and his Fox News producers must have been so excited when they thought they had a real, live, violent liberal willing to be villifed on camera that nobody bothered to make sure he was legit.

On Saturday, Watters interviewed “Kevin,” who gave an unconvincing performance as a member of the antifa movement. If nothing else, Kevin’s claim that a police horse was racist should have been a tipoff.

WATTERS: What about when an antifa stabbed a police horse in the neck with a knife? Was the horse a racist Trump supporter? KEVIN: Yes… you see the horse is a tool of the police and police under the Drumpf administration have been increasingly intolerant, militarized, racist and xenophobic. You see it all the time. There have been so many cases of unarmed black men and women, our fellow POC’s [Kevin is white] that have been attacked, shot and killed by these racist policemen and policewomen under the Drumpf administration.

As it turns out, “Kevin” is actually an alt-right troll who calls himself BG Kumbi.

Salon writer Matthew Sheffield noticed plenty of other clues Fox should have picked up on, too:

Had [the staff] bothered to do a single Google search, they would have found that the “Boston Antifa” group with which Kumbi claimed to be affiliated is actually a satire website run by racist right-wingers living in Oregon. Literally the third result is an article debunking the fake antifa collective. A better informed production team would also have realized that antifa activists never do media interviews without wearing some sort of facial covering. The kitchy picture of Karl Marx that Kumbi had behind himself ought to have been another clue as well.

It seemed to me that Watters became a bit suspicious after the racist-horse comment. Regardless, it was the kind of moment that any interviewer worth his or her salt would have paused to explore. But not Watters. He laughed and said, “I think the police are actually trying to protect the safety of the citizens that you guys are causing mayhem in front of.” Then he changed the subject: “Why can’t you guys peacefully protest like Gandhi or Martin Luther King?”

Which was the proof, in case you needed it, that Watters’ only real goal in the interview was to use his guest as a foil to demonize the left. As Esquire’s Jack Holmes observed, “[Watters] himself is the embodiment of Internet troll culture run amok, smashing out of your computer screen and into three-dimensional life.”

Watch the troll get trolled below, from the July 15, 2017 Watters World.