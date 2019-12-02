Fox News host Steve Hilton wants us to believe that Donald Trump is the poor bamboozled victim of some of his best buddies: Rudy Giuliani, John Solomon, Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, each of whom appears regularly on FNC.
I’ve been saying for a while that Fox seems to be urging Trump to throw Giuliani under the bus. Now, it looks like there’s a few more people Trump TV thinks should be run over, including its own contributor, John Solomon.
I don’t know where Hilton has been all these years or, more importantly, where he thinks Trump has been, given that Trump and Giuliani have been buddies for decades and Giuliani has long had a cloud of corruption over him. For that matter, so has Trump and it's a much bigger cloud.
But elitist “populist” Hilton wants us to think the Trump impeachment proceedings are all because he was duped by some of his closest associates - as if that's a good look for him.
First, though,“populist” Hilton promoted Russian propaganda by saying “the real corruption scandal” in Ukraine is “how much U.S. taxpayer aid went to a firm paying Joe Biden’s son while Biden was in charge of the aid. That’s what needs to be investigated.”
“Populist” Hilton is either too ignorant or too biased – or too much in the pocket of Russia – to present the facts.
However, after establishing his Trumpy pro-Russia, anti-Democratic bona fides, Hilton went on to suggest that the real scandal is how Trump’s own buddies have somehow hoodwinked him:
HILTON: The whole fiasco started in the first place with wild stories cooked up by a Ukrainian oligarch and amplified by his lawyers, Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, their client and Fox News contributor, John Solomon, and, of course, Rudy Giuliani.
But this week, we learned more disturbing details about Rudy’s role. It turns out that the former mayor’s own personal business interests are wrapped up in all this.
To put it simply, he’s been trying to enrich himself on the back of his relationship with President Trump.
And you know what? I’m just fed up with the lot of them. Rudy Giuliani was a great mayor and a great leader. But he’s turned into an unmitigated and now it seems unethical disaster. While President Trump has been trying to govern for the American people, all these hangers on have been trying to make money for themselves off Trump. They’re a bunch of chancers, grifters and spivs, taking advantage of the president to do dodgy deals in the world’s shadiest places. Before they completely derail this presidency and its substantive, historic policy results on China, the economy and much more, it’s time to dump the toxic chumps.
Grab the popcorn and watch Hilton take shots at some of Fox News prime time faves below, from the December 1, 2019 The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.
Whatever obstacles Moscow Mitch may place in the path of a fair and comprehensive trial in the Senate, prosecutor Schiff will issue subpoenas to Giuliani, Pompeio, Barr, Mulvaney, Bolton, Hannity, Nunes, Dershowitz, Parnas, Firman, K-A Conway, Suckabee-Handers and every individual who could conceivably shed light on the crimes Trump is charged with. At the very least, Justice Roberts will be concerned enough about the appearance of propriety to refrain from intervening in most or all instances.
These people will, of course, try appealing both within and without the Senate trial. There will be extensive arguments over whether external courts have jurisdiction to interfere with a Senate impeachment trial.
Time goes by. The first primaries come and go without the senators involved having to sit through testimony sessions. Whichever way the decision over enforcing subpoenas finally goes, the losing side will do everything in its power to dig its heels in and drag out the proceedings. My guess is that this will extend as far as some unwilling witnesses refusing to attend, being charged with contempt of court and ultimately being locked up until they comply. More time passes.
Outside of the Senate, the public will be literally bombarded with media coverage, almost entirely negative for the party attempting to impede and obstruct justice. At some point in the process, public opinion will have moved far enough for the Republican leadership to understand there was no way back and to adjust their position accordingly. Resignation or conviction – the only mystery left.
Though I’m not sure it’s any more off base than the House Republicans’ strategy of writing a report claiming Trump was sincerely concerned with widespread corruption in Ukraine. I don’t expect it’ll have any mention of Trump University or the Trump Foundation because they don’t provide great references for Don the Con’s corruption fighting interests. But I am interested in Gym Jordan’s explanation why Trump thought the Bidens were the extent of it.
Meanwhile, speaking of MAGA sycophancy, in addition to that poll that found 55% of Trump supporters would support Trump not matter what, I just read a Pew study that found 43% of Republicans don’t think presidents (read Trump) need to be burdened by the checks and balances of courts and Congress.
“In March 2019, Hilton claimed that CNN, MSNBC, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper as well as Democratic congress members Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell were the “real agents of Putin” for playing a role in “dividing” the United States over Trump’s ties with Russia."
That said, it is a marvellous sight to see the infighting between such irredeemables begin. We should see the decks awash with blood and body parts even before the Trump ship disappears beneath the waves.
Now wondering about a spin-off from the Johnny Depp series… how does ‘Pirates of the Constitution: At Wit’s End’ sound?