Fox News host Pete Hegseth didn’t go so far as to risk his own health and wellbeing by entering the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J. to show us all how safe it is. But in applauding the owners for violating the state’s closure order, Hegseth postured solidarity with the maskless crowd outside by going maskless himself and while practicing the social distancing he disregarded for everyone else.

“Pro-life” Hegseth showed no concern for the life of others. If anything, he seemed happy the gym patrons were risking their lives as he painted them as patriots who “understand … and acknowledge that this is a cause much bigger than them.”

Not big enough for Hegseth, though. Dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, as though he were about to work out at the gym, he left it to everyone else to go in and face exposure.

Coincidentally, the people closest to Hegseth wore masks. One of those was a woman in a red Trump shirt, positioned to remain in the center of many camera shots. Just behind her was a woman with a large “STAY POOR, VOTE DEMOCRAT” sign (seen above).

The camera panned to show us the mostly maskless crowd, distanced from Hegseth but not each other, giving a loud “sound off” of enthusiasm.

From the safety of their own remote studios, the Fox & Friends hosts described the gym owner as “fighting back” against being “forced to remain closed.” That was followed by a loud chant of “USA!” from the crowd.

“You guys have been a voice for millions,” Hegseth gushed.

It wasn’t until more than nine minutes into the 10:34 segment that cohost Ainsley Earhardt pointed out that the crowd was not practicing social distancing. She didn’t mention that while the gym owners had been touting all their safety measures inside the gym, they had ignored the lack of same among the very people about to enter.

“I applaud them for doing this, I understand that they’re hurting and why they need to do this,” Earhardt said of the gym owners. “But the people around you are not social distanced. Are you worried about that? Are they worried about it?”

Hegseth rephrased the question: “Ainsley asked, you know, when you go to the grocery store, sometimes there’s social distancing, sometimes there isn’t. You guys are choosing to wear masks, we’re socially distancing here in the interview. Are you concerned when you see a group of people? What are your thoughts about where we are in this moment, as far as social distancing and how you do it as a business.”

The gym proprietor showed no interest in the exposure(s) those about to enter his establishment might have just had. “As a business, it is our obligation to show that if necessary, we will take all steps. It is up to the individual when they are outside, I don’t think that anybody should have to wear a mask if they don’t choose to do so, just as if you don’t have to come to our gym or go to any other small business. If you want to go get your hair cut you, as an American, should have the right to do that.” The crowd cheered its approval.

That said nothing about the lack of social distancing outside. But Hegseth replied “It’s all about freedom, it’s about choice.”

You can watch the Fox News culture of death below, as the network promotes risky behavior for others below, from the May 18, 2020 Fox & Friends.