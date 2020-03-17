In an interview with Mediaite, Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino blamed some of the market jitters on an expectation of a huge blue wave that will sweep out Donald Trump and turn the U.S. Senate back over to Democratic control in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gasparino departed from the usual kind of happy talk you’d expect to hear from a Fox guy. Instead, he painted a rather bleak view of the economy right now. “This is not a good time to be in stocks,” he told Mediaite. Unlike 2008, the cure for this crash is not clear. “We don’t know how much the coronavirus will affect the economy,” he said, which makes it harder to figure out than how to fix banks’ impaired balance sheets, as was done during the Great Recession.

“We are now, from an economic standpoint, going to hit a liquidity crisis that the Fed doesn’t really know how to deal with,” Gasparino continued. He meant that “individuals, small businesses, and — to a large extent — states and cities” will all be hit hard. He called it a crisis “the government, generally on a large scale, is not set up to help.” That’s what scares him and he thinks that’s what’s scaring the markets.

Gasparino made it pretty clear he doesn’t think Trump is doing a heckuva job during the pandemic. He thinks “first and foremost” Wall Street wants Trump “to act like an adult” and stop the name calling. “It’s stupid for him to say these childish things in such a serious time,” Gasparino added. But he also gave Trump props for acting “much more mature” at yesterday’s press conference.

Even so, it was still surprising to read about a Fox Business person say this:

“I don’t want to make it like this is the reason for the selloff, but underlying a lot of this is investors saying, “Okay, Trump is toast. As crazy as he is, he didn’t raise our taxes.”

They’re looking at a lot of state races. Maine, Iowa, Arizona. If those states and a couple of others flip, you’ve got Democrats controlling the House, the Senate, and maybe the presidency. And investors are thinking, “Welcome to a 35 percent corporate tax rate.”

I can’t say the guy’s name, but I spoke to a hedge fund guy yesterday. Household name. And he says that [sentiment is] out there. Some of this fear [driving down the market] is that the Democrats are now going to sweep. They’re going to keep the House, they’re going to take the Senate, and Trump’s going to lose.

Keep your fingers crossed!

Oh, and if Gasparino is right, it looks like Wall Street isn’t too concerned about what Ukraine company’s board Joe Biden’s son sat on.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)

(Gasparino image via screen grab