To Fox host Ed Henry and Pastor Robert Jeffress, the reason for the season is finding new excuses to smear Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – while accusing her of playing politics.

On The Story with Martha MacCallum tonight, guest host Henry and Fox News contributor Jeffress focused not on bringing peace on earth and fostering good will toward men but on bringing more divisiveness and enmity.

Fox News is so obsessed with Rep.-elect Ocasio-Cortez, I would not be surprised if they didn’t have an employee assigned to monitor her Twitter feed to use as Fox fodder against her. The excuse this time was her Christmas tweet.

Joy to the World!



Merry Christmas everyone - here’s to a holiday filled with happiness, family, and love for all people. 🌎(Including refugee babies in mangers + their parents.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 25, 2018

Instead of turning the other cheek, Henry called on the ever hateful Jeffress to “react” to “the Democratic socialist” “playing a little politics on Christmas.”

Predictably, Henry had no problem with but seemed to relish Jeffress playing a lot of politics about Christmas.

After laughing derisively at Ocasio-Cortez’ tweet, Jeffress sneered, “This is just the latest attempt by the left to pervert the Christmas story … in order to push their no-borders, open-borders immigration policy.”

As Henry looked on, smiling, Jeffress claimed, “There’s nothing to suggest in the Biblical text that Mary, Joseph and Jesus came to Egypt to flee Herrod illegally.”

Of course, refugees seeking asylum are not sneaking into the country illegally but trying to enter legally. And, by the way, Pope Francis has called Jesus a refugee. But what would he know?

Jeffress continued, unchallenged. “And they certainly didn’t come in a caravan of 5,000 threatening Egyptian sovereignty,” Jeffress said self-righteously.

“But the bigger problem, Ed,” Jeffress added, “is the attempt by the left to demonize President Trump for doing what the Bible says is his responsibility and that is protecting citizens. … God is not against building walls.”

Henry liked that politicization so much, he asked for more. He played a clip of Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez saying, “Thank God there wasn’t a wall” when Jesus sought refuge.

“There it is again, using the story for political purposes,” Henry baited.

“Yeah, and he needs to stick to what he’s doing and stop trying to interpret the Bible,” Jeffress sneered, though he apparently found nothing wrong with using the Bible to interpret politics.

“I guarantee you, had there been a wall around Egypt, God would have obliterated it,” Jeffress insisted, “or sent Joseph someplace else.

