Fox Nation personality Britt McHenry is not satisfied with Fox News' response to her sexual harassment allegations against her former cohost Tyrus and she has now filed a sexual harassment complaint with New York State's Division of Human Rights.

You may recall that McHenry has accused her former cohost of sending unsolicited lewd tex messages. Tyrus remains a Fox News contributor and continues to host a Fox Nation show.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

"As we previously said, this matter was immediately and thoroughly investigated by an outside law firm charged with providing independent factual findings and recommendations for action based on the evidence," the network said in a statement. "All protocols were followed; the recommendations we received were appropriate and promptly implemented. Since then, we voluntarily engaged a second outside investigator to look at any additional evidence presented, and to review the first investigator’s findings/recommendations in light of any evidence. Again, all protocols were followed and the second set of recommendations fully affirmed the first set."

...

"As a result of the Respondents' sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, I have experienced tremendous anxiety, anguish, humiliation, and emotional distress," McHenry wrote in the complaint. "I have seen a therapist and have experienced stress-induced sickness, such as severe migraines. I have become physically ill repeatedly before going to work at Fox in New York. My professional success and career have suffered immeasurably as a result of Fox's misconduct."

The Hollywood Reporter notes that McHenry has also accused Fox Nation executive producer Jennifer Rauchet, Fox Nation boss John Finley and human resources executive Monica Mekeel of discrimination. Jennifer Rauchet is also known as Mrs. Pete Hegseth (the third).

Late last month, Fox News host Shannon Bream insisted there has been a “massive change' at Fox since the sexual harassment scandals and pushed back against Ronan Farrow's claim that “multiple women” have told him that problems remain at the network.

Apparently, Farrow was right. Again.

(Tyrus image via screen grab)