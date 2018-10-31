Supposedly objective anchor Julie Banderas digressed from her interview with a California Republican congresswoman to gush over Donald Trump’s smear of Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum.

On Monday night, Trump baselessly called Gillum a “stone-cold thief” on Fox News. Banderas is supposedly an objective news anchor. However, it just so happens that she recently lost her regular Fox Report hosting gig.

Today, subbing for anchor Sandra Smith on America’s Newsroom, Banderas threw endangered Rep. Mimi Walters (R-CA) under the bus to give some love to Trump’s smear of Gillum. It also just so happens that Gillum’s gubernatorial race is seen as critical to Trump’s chances for re-election in 2020.

Here’s how Banderas worked her endorsement of Trump’s smear into what began as an overview of the midterms:

BANDERAS: You know, when the president doesn’t like someone, though, and that’s where his strongest suit is, he lets us know. And it’s not just in one particular state, it’s not a local election. He turns it into a national one. I mean, Florida, for example, the gubernatorial nominee, Andrew Gillum, he had an interview here on Fox, the president did. The president called him a "stone-cold thief." I love his names he calls to any candidate who he disagrees with. He’s referencing the Tallahassee mayor accepting tickets to see the politically-driven Broadway show, Hamilton, from an undercover FBI agent during a trip here in New York in 2016.

As Mediaite noted, Trump was “referring to questions over Gillum accepting tickets from an undercover FBI agent to see musical Hamilton on a trip to New York City in 2016. While there is an ongoing federal investigation into Tallahassee city government, there’s no evidence that Gillum is under investigation personally."

Trump, on the other hand is the subject of or is implicated in multiple investigations of corruption and malfeasance.

Funny how Banderas didn’t bother to mention that.

Banderas also “forgot” to note that FiveThirtyEight gives Walters just a 34.9 percent chance of winning re-election. Instead, Banderas said Walters is “slightly trailing” Democratic challenger Katie Porter.

Watch what a looks a lot like a despicable ploy by Banderas to get another Trump TV gig below, from the October 31, 2018 America’s Newsroom.