All five Fox News guests criticized Donald Trump’s executive order targeting funding for sanctuary cities. But host Dagen McDowell did her best to keep the conversation anti-immigrant.

On Saturday’s Bulls & Bears, the panel discussed a federal judge’s order blocking Trump’s order. What followed was as close to a unanimous anti-Trump panel on one topic as I can recall on Fox.

Patrice Lee Onwuka, a Newsmax contributor, started off the discussion with criticism: “As much as I want to see sanctuary cities disappear, I believe the president’s potential overreach and kind of violating federalism and the idea of the 10th Amendment could place him at a disadvantage here.”

Conservative Gary B Smith agreed: “People forget we’re a confederacy of states, we’re not a dictatorship. We’re made up of the states and the states have rights equal, if not superior, to the federal government. Second, of all, the funding is controlled by Congress, not by the president. Congress wants to decide against it, that’s them. It’s not President Trump’s issue to get involved with.”

Time Inc’s Julie Alvin also agreed “Exactly. If Trump wants to bully sanctuary cities, then constitutionally, he needs the Congress to write those rules for him, and what he’s trying to do here is blatantly unconstitutional.”

McDowell stepped in to make the comments a little more hostile to immigrants. She brought up Kate Steinle saying “maybe Congress can step up” for her. McDowell gratuitously added that deliberations against the immigrant who allegedly murdered Steinle continue today.

Panelist Jonas Max Ferris, (McDowell’s husband), said that even though it’s “tempting” to take away sanctuary cities’ "allowance," doing so is not the answer.

McDowell responded by asking conservative John Layfield, “How do you force, John, these municipalities, these cities to enforce federal law?”

But even though conservative John Layfield joined the anti-immigrant sentiment, he would not get on board defending Trump: “Everybody’s right about this. The separation of powers here, it’s constitutionally a violation if the president overrides Congress,” Layfield said.

Unable to muster support for Trump, McDowell closed by saying, “Let’s call on Congress to step it up!”

Watch this rare show of Trump opposition below, from the November 25, 2017 Bulls & Bears.