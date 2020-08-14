Although the forward from Michael Cohen’s book has sent #GoldenShowersTrump and #UrineTroubleTrump trending on Twitter, you’d likely have no idea why from reading FoxNews.com’s article about it.

As I wrote for Crooks and Liars earlier, Cohen released a free download of the forward of his upcoming tell-all about Trump today. Cohen teased that the book would reveal Trump engaging in golden showers and colluding with Russia. The forward, a page-turner in and of itself, states:

Trump had colluded with the Russians, but not in the sophisticated ways imagined by his detractors. I also knew that the Mueller investigation was not a witch-hunt. Trump had cheated in the election, with Russian connivance, as you will discover in these pages, because doing anything—and I mean anything—to “win” has always been his business model and way of life. Trump had also continued to pursue a major real estate deal in Moscow during the campaign. He attempted to insinuate himself into the world of President Vladimir Putin and his coterie of corrupt billionaire oligarchs. I know because I personally ran that deal and kept Trump and his children closely informed of all updates, even as the candidate blatantly lied to the American people saying, “there’s no Russian collusion, I have no dealings with Russia…there’s no Russia.”

…

From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant.

In its article about the book, Fox included that first paragraph, albeit 8 paragraphs into the 13-paragraph article. While I suppose the network deserves credit for mentioning it at all, given how its pundits have relentlessly called the Mueller investigation a "witch hunt," it’s media malpractice not to feature likely evidence otherwise coming from a guy who knows and may well have receipts.

But “golden showers?” Nada. Ditto for tax fraud and Trump's "clandestine lovers."

As disgusting as a “golden shower” seems to me, if there are two consenting adults, I’m fine with whatever floats Trump’s boat, so to speak. But given that the much-maligned Steele dossier also mentions a golden shower – well, that gives the dossier a bit more credibility. In case you’ve forgotten, Steele reported that Trump hired prostitutes to perform golden showers on the bed of a Moscow hotel room where the Obamas had stayed. Such petty vindictiveness sounds just like something Trump would do.

But the only hint of a golden shower or tax fraud or misstresses in the FoxNews.com article was this:

The book, which is set to be released in September, makes several provocative and salacious claims about his time as Trump's go-to fixer and lawyer before he pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations over hush payments made to women during the 2016 election who alleged having affairs with the then-GOP candidate.

I suspect that sooner or later, Fox is going to have to start talking about golden showers and Russia collusion a lot more than it would like. Probably tax fraud and mistresses, too.

Sad!

You can pre-order Cohen’s book and download the free forward here.

(Cohen image via screen grab)