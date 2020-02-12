When does Fox News care about Trump’s debt and deficit spending? When they can be used to urge the Viewer in Chief to cut social safety nets.

On Fox’s Your World, a business show, nobody mentioned how Trump had promised to eliminate the debt in eight years but has instead increased it by $3 trillion. Instead, all the focus was on cutting “entitlements.”

“Let’s talk about Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid spending which is astronomical and continuing to rise at, what, 20-30% over the next decade or so,” guest Patrice Onwuka said.

Host Neil Cavuto was skeptical of cuts actually happenings but he obviously hoped for them. “You know what happens,” he said. “As soon as someone even mentions trying to reign that in, you’re a monster, you’re a villain, you’re taking Social Security checks away, Medicare coverage away.” He added, “So even slowing its growth, just slowing its growth, becomes a Herculean task.”

Onwuka agreed, saying, “That’s why it’s called the third rail.” But, she hoped Trump will do it anyway. “I would love to see President Trump stand up and say OK, we need to at least have a discussion about entitlements and how do we slow the growth,” she said. “We’ve heard, unfortunately, Democrats putting out bills that would continue to expand Social Security and the amount of benefits that are given out.” Yes, God forbid Americans get more benefits instead of giving millionaires and billionaires more tax cuts.

Cavuto claimed that Trump “has not expressed any willingness in addressing these entitlements in the past.” Cavuto just happened to wonder, “Is it your sense maybe if he’s re-elected that that’s when he tries it?”

In fact this whole conversation could have been scripted by the Senate Republicans. In August, 2019, Forbes reported:

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the second-ranking Senate Republican, expressed hope to the New York Times that Trump would be “interested” in reforming Social Security and Medicare. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) was even more optimistic. “We’ve brought it up with President Trump, who has talked about it being a second-term project,” Barrasso said. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has made no secret of wanting to cut Social Security.

In using deficit fears to target entitlement programs, many Republicans are hoping to use Trump's second term to cut Medicare and Social Security. First, expand deficits through tax cuts, then declare that spending must be slashed. The chief target of these proposed cuts is Social Security, which historians have noted the mainstream Republican party has long sought to diminish, privatize, or both.

Meanwhile, Onwuka and Cavuto lamented that Trump hasn’t put enough of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid on the chopping block. Onwuka said he’s “leading with the waste, fraud, and abuse angle of trying to tackle the smaller bite that might be more bipartisan.”

Cavuto called that “like looking at change underneath couch cushions.”

“We can’t continue to push this down the future and think oh, don’t touch my entitlements. There has to be some sort of give and take, and somebody has to be brave enough to make that case,” Onwuka said.

Watch Fox look to privatize or take away your social safety nets in order to protect tax cuts for the ultra wealthy below, from the February 7, 2020 Your World.