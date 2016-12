The best part of the holidays is the time we share with those we love. On behalf of Michelle, Malia, and Sasha, Merry Christmas everyone. pic.twitter.com/EznGyxluS8 — President Obama (@POTUS) December 25, 2016

NewsHounds' Richard carefully reviewd the Fox News Twitter feed yesterday and - Surprise! Surprise! - our current White House's Christmas greetings were ignored.

The tweets below were taken from @FoxNews' Twitter timeline. Note that Fox tweeted and retweeted Chrismas tweets from the Trump family and VP-elect Mike Pence. But nothing from our current president, vice president, first lady or White House.

Last night, when arriving for Christmas Eve services President-elect @realDonaldTrump and @MelaniaTrump got a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/TpcUEv8n1Q — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 25, 2016

In a holiday message, VP-elect @mike_pence reminds us to remember those serving in our Armed Forces & their families. #Christmas pic.twitter.com/vOuQDbl7IU — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 25, 2016

Here's what Fox missed (or ignored):

Fair and Balanced FOX News still has not Tweeted about these Christmas Tweets like they did for Trump his family. pic.twitter.com/nzOuyxOKTu — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) December 26, 2016

Fair and balanced? Not hardly!