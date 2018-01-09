The Fox & Friends lickspittles had a tough job this morning after Donald Trump flubbed his singing of the national anthem during the NCAA championship game last night. But they gave it the old college try!

Trump’s inability or refusal to sing along to the Star Spangled Banner came at a particularly inopportune time for Fox’s Dear Leader, right in the middle of a national conversation about his unfitness for office as highlighted by author Michael Wolff in his bombshell book (that Trump tried to suppress), “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

Trump has also spent the last several months raging against National Football League players as “disgraceful” and disrespectful” to the country for taking a knee during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice.

But, Trump can always count on his Fox Friends to be there for him. So the three cohosts pretended that Trump had done the country proud.

In an introduction to the discussion, we saw a clip of Trump singing and none of the video where he obviously struggled. Then the cohosts went to work:

STEVE DOOCY: After a year of protests in the National Football League, President Trump showing the nation how to honor the flag last night in Atlanta. BRIAN KILMEADE: Alright, the Commander-in-Chief standing tall in the field, hand over his heart, sang the national anthem ahead of the college football national championship game won by Alabama in dramatic fashion in overtime. AINSLEY EARHARDT; The president was escorted out onto the field by members of the Georgia and Alabama ROTC Color Guard.

The guest for the segment was Newt Gingrich. Just a little over three months ago, Gingrich attacked the patriotism of the NFL protesters by touting the importance of singing the national anthem. He wrote on FoxNews.com:

Historically, “The Star-Spangled Banner” has been part of the shared story of all Americans – a strand of common thread that stitches our nation together. In times of danger, times of pain, and times of triumph, we come together, stand, and sing, because despite our differences, we are all Americans.

But, of course, the rules are different when it’s a Republican disrespecting the anthem!

DOOCY: What do you make of the fact that after the president showed how you do it during the singing of the national anthem, hand over heart, and yet some internet trolls are suggesting he didn’t know the words, he got lost, he’s got dementia – oh, my goodness! GINGRICH [shaking his head]: You now, this is why the left is gonna be very disappointed with the elections this fall. …The left has nothing but junk. They can’t talk about any serious issues. […] I think if Donald Trump came out on the field, sang the national anthem solo [Doocy chuckled] and did so perfectly, people on the left would claim this is a sign he’s not really doing his job ‘cause he’s studying music and how can he be spending all his time studying music when he ought to be president. This is just junk! And that’s all the left has got left now is finding new examples of junk.

In fact, the left is talking about lots of serious issues, including the most serious issue of all – the fact that Wolff reports that "100%" of the Commander-in-Chief's inner circle "questions his intelligence and fitness for office." Trump's inability to sing the national anthem validates and underscores that as a concern of vital importance.

Of course, none of the Trump sycophants serving as cohosts brought that up.

Watch the Donald Trump Star Spangled Banner rehab below, from the January 9, 2018 Fox & Friends. But first, check out how Trump bungled singing the national anthem, via ABC News.