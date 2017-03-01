There has been some major breaking news tonight involving Donald Trump's ties to Russia: Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke twice with the Russian ambassador during Trump's presidential campaign - despite having twice denied ever doing so. CNN and MSNBC are live with the news. But Fox News is ran a pre-recorded Hannity show and then re-ran its pre-recorded O'Reilly Factor.

From The Washington Post:

Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general. One of the meetings was a private conversation between Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that took place in September in the senator’s office, at the height of what U.S. intelligence officials say was a Russian cyber campaign to upend the U.S. presidential race. The previously undisclosed discussions could fuel new congressional calls for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 presidential election. As attorney general, Sessions oversees the Justice Department and the FBI, which have been leading investigations into Russian meddling and any links to Trump’s associates. He has so far resisted calls to recuse himself. When Sessions spoke with Kislyak in July and September, the senator was a senior member of the influential Armed Services Committee as well as one of Trump’s top foreign policy advisers. Sessions played a prominent role supporting Trump on the stump after formally joining the campaign in February 2016.

The Post also notes that twice during his confirmation process, Sessions told the U.S. Senate (under oath) that he had had no contact with Russia.

Obviously, this news has great significance not only to the investigation into Russian interference with our presidential election and whether or not the Trump campaign had any involvement but also, possibly, to Sessions' future as attorney general. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Elijah Cummings, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, have called on Sessions to resign.

There could even be repercussions to Trump's presidency.

MSNBC has been live with the news:

So has CNN:

But Fox News couldn't tear itself away from demonizing the left.

