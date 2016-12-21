During a hilariously ironic segment, considering how FOX News and conservatives have treated Obama for eight years, an all non-liberal panel was in full outrage mode that Democrats have not happily accepted Trump’s win.

On yesterday’s Outnumbered show, Trump-loving Harris Faulkner began playing up conservative victhimhood in advance of the Electoral College vote:

FAULKNER: Today’s vote is seen as largely symbolic. But Republican electors say they've been inundated by emails, phone calls and, in some cases, death threats to change their votes. ... Top Trump aides are accusing critics of trying to use today’s vote drama to delegitimize Mr. Trump’s presidency.

There was also a clip of Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, saying the day before, “We are very confident everything is going to be very smooth tomorrow and this harassment from groups like MoveOn.org and the Democrat Party should stop and it’s what the American people demand.”

After a report from correspondent Doug McKelway playing up threats to Republican electors, the panel went full poutrage.

Faulkner also anchors what’s supposed to be a news show. But she didn’t bother to hide her bias with this nasty comment: “As we look across the color spectrum, perhaps the new fall color for Democrats is desperate. This seems desperate, threatening people.”

Guest Charles Payne, a Fox Business host, agreed and added: “The Union Square, people who know, it’s a big train station in New York, there were 50,000 Post-Its of people whining after the election, comparing it to 9/11. They’ve decided to put that away and keep it in storage. Now the thing is, forget whining: we’re gonna to go on the offensive and even physically intimidating people who don’t agree with us.”

You mean like the Trump supporter who punched a protester then made a threat to kill him the next time? How much did Fox complain about that?

Payne continued: We know it’s all about delegitimizing the Donald Trump presidency… I had the misfortune of interviewing Christine Pelosi. ... This is the most belligerent, arrogant and - I gotta tell you - selfish act that I’ve seen in a long time. For a group that said to Donald Trump, 'Please accept the results of the election,' they’re certainly being big hypocrites.”

Faulkner asked cohost Eboni Williams: "None of this behavior is legal. You cannot threaten anybody in this way. This is not free speech. So what would you say, as an attorney?"

Williams helped play up Trump supporters as victims: “People are riding in their cars, many of them with their families, their children, who knows - and they are being threatened, Harris. And that is a real criminal act. We cannot have any tolerance for it, regardless of your political opinions.

Finally, Williams noted the hypocrisy of Trump: “He did spend considerable amount of time trying to delegitimize the presidency of Barack Obama. He has since apologized for it and moved on from it.”

Actually, Trump did not apologize. As NPR noted:

“President Obama was born in the United States. Period,” Trump said at a campaign event in a ballroom in his new hotel in Washington. “Now, we want to get back to making America strong and great again.” But Trump did not apologize to President Obama. Trump also claimed, falsely, that Hillary Clinton — “her campaign in 2008 started the birther controversy. I finished it. You know what I mean.”

Yet not one of these “respect your president” advocates corrected Williams.

Watch the hypocrisy below, from the December 19, 2016 Outnumbered.