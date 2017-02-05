Last night, I wrote about Fox News showcasing a small group of pro-Trump supporters at a large anti-Trump demonstration near his home in Palm Beach, Florida. Today, Fox showcased a small pro-Trump demonstration and called it “breaking news.” I’m sure Fox meant it in the most boosterish way possible. But it actually suggested that Trump is so unpopular that even a small group of supporters is big news.

Earlier today Fox News tweeted, “Breaking News: Pro-Trump protesters are rallying outside of Trump Tower in New York City.”

Video showed correspondent Bryan LLenas trying to put a positive spin on the inconvenient facts. Note that not even the supporters are saying Trump is doing a good job, according to Llenas:

LLENAS: About 50-100 people have been here since noon and they say they’ve really just had it with the disrespect over President Trump. They believe that people should be respecting him, giving him a chance, and they’re seeing all these anti-Trump protests as a little bit too ridiculous. Some of these protesters, these supporters of the president, have pacifiers in their hand. They’re saying essentially that those that are protesting against the president need to grow up and they told me that they need to stop being, quote, babies and, essentially, support their president. He just started and essentially, they’re saying give this guy a chance. He is our president. That is the sentiment outside here at Trump Tower. Again, NYC is no stranger to protests. This isn’t a big protest by any means but it is noteworthy that it is a pro-Trump protest in the heart of New York City.

Want some context? Alt CA State Parks tweeted some:

I thought I would draw up a side-by side comparison between crowd sizes. Which one do you think has more people? #resist pic.twitter.com/1aadx2p62i — Alt CA State Parks (@AltCaStateParks) February 5, 2017

In other words, the fact that even a tiny pro-Trump rally is “breaking news” shows just how unusual it is.

Last night, as the large protest against Trump in Palm Beach was still occurring, Fox reporter Garrett Tenney did his stand-up in front of what looked like a very small group of Trump supporters. The arrangement allowed for the pro-Trump signs to be displayed prominently in the video.

Today, Fox and Llenas did Trump an even nicer solid.

I noticed that in neither case did a Fox reporter interview any of the pro-Trumpers on camera. Could that be because they were astroturf?

Charles Johnson seems to think so:

I hear they're all being paid by Steve Bannon. @FoxNews https://t.co/XKivcMA9X5 — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 5, 2017

