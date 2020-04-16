Fox News host Jeanine Pirro literally gave her blessing to the Michigan protesters sabotaging the state’s coronavirus mitigation efforts.

As I explained in my previous post, about Tucker Carlson literally blessing the protests, Michigan’s Trumpy protesters snarled traffic and deliberately flouted social distancing, thus blocking health care workers from getting to work and potentially overwhelming the healthcare system, too, by spreading the contagion.

That is also Pirro’s idea of God’s work, apparently. She joined a chorus of approving Trump-worshipers on the Hannity show last night and closed the discussion with this:

PIRRO: They want to keep us away from churches and synagogues. They want to make sure we don't go back to work. They don't get it. The American spirit is too strong and Americans are not going to take it.

And what happened in Lansing today? God bless them, it's going to happen all over the country.

I’ll just remind everyone again that host Sean Hannity once presented himself as so pro-life he upended the deaths-with-peace-and-dignity of 55 hospice patients in order to conduct a dishonest media circus designed to prevent the husband of braindead Terri Schiavo, another hospice patient at the facility, from removing her feeding tube. But he didn’t object to a word of Pirro’s comments, though they could endanger the lives of many Americans.

You can watch the culture of death below, from the April 15, 2020 Hannity show, via Media Matters.