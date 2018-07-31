Despite Donald Trump’s supposedly renewed support for Chief-of-Staff John Kelly, a Politico article suggests that Fox Newsers may have more influence over Trump than Kelly does.

A recent Politico article, “How John Kelly became ‘chief in name only’” detailed Kelly’s diminished role at the White House. But the same article suggests that Fox News’ role has increased:

Kelly has done away with “meeting crashers,” the West Wing aides who showed up for meetings uninvited, according to a White House aide, but he has not been able to curb Trump’s practice of adding and subtracting advisers to meetings throughout the day or of turning scheduled gatherings into freewheeling discussions of subjects that suit his interests — including those suggested to him by his coterie of outside advisers, including Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“He comes down for the day, and whatever he saw on 'Fox and Friends,' he schedules meetings based on that,” said one former White House official. “If it’s Iran, it’s ‘Get John Bolton down here!’ … If he’s seen something on TV or [was] talking to Hannity the night before, he’s got lots of flexibility to do whatever he wants to do.”

[…]

The president makes decisions in part based on the blurts emitted from a media world of his own creation, his television tuned to Fox News and his cellphone at the ready to dial up any number of its on-air talent. Kelly, by contrast, rarely watches television and doesn’t follow Twitter, the forum on which the president announces many of his decisions.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)