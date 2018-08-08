The lower-third banners during what was passed off as an objective report by Ed Henry about the Mueller investigation Wednesday night told you everything you need to know about the deliberate, blatant bias in some of Fox News “news.”

Henry’s title is “chief national correspondent” but there’s a reason why you never see him grouped with some of Fox’s more esteemed news personnel such as Shepard Smith, Chris Wallace and John Roberts. You do, however, see Henry moonlight as a cohost on Fox & Friends.

You don’t need to hear Henry’s actual report that he gave at the beginning of the August 8, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight show to get the gist of the bias. The lower-third banners say enough: