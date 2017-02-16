Dr. Keith Ablow, the Fox News’ “Medical A-Team” psychiatrist who has repeatedly psychoanalyzed Barack Obama’s hatred for America (without benefit of examination), has provided unique “insight” into Donald Trump’s psyche. And you could say it’s a difference of black and white.

Ablow appeared on Fox’s Your World show yesterday to assure viewers that despite evidence to the contrary, Donald Trump is not crazy.

ABLOW: Haven't examined the man personally, I haven’t, but listen, you can't run a multibillion dollar corporation, enjoy the respect and love of your children and your wife, and recruit to your administration, which by the way, you happen to be occupying because you defeated 16 Republican primary opponents and the heir apparent to a Democratic administration and then be called unbalanced. He's quite balanced. He's achieving things no one else has achieved. That doesn't mean he's usual, he can be extraordinary and he can have a very different approach, but to call him crazy would be well, crazy.

Host Neil Cavuto laughed in appreciation. But he did mention Trump’s fixation on crowd size and ratings. “Are these the kind of things that the leader of the free world should be zeroing in on or do they all do it to various degrees, he’s just more public about it?” Cavuto asked.

Ablow allowed as how Trump "may wear his emotions more on his sleeve" than others. But, Ablow argued, that was just part of Trump’s clever way of distracting "while he goes about his business instituting policies that are transformational for America and that are going to bring America back.”

"Some of the best surgeons, they had some quirks," Ablow continued. But they were the “very guys” you’d want as surgeons he insisted. "They weren’t the polished ones. They were the geniuses, and we've got a genius in the Oval Office."

Cavuto gave his stamp of approval: "Good points all,” he said.

Three professors of psychiatry disagree. They wanted President Obama to conduct an evaluation of Trump a month before he took office.

Watch the madness below, from the February 15, 2017 Your World.