If a picture is worth a thousand words, two screen grabs from this morning's Fox & Friends tells you that the Curvy Couch Cheerleading Squad knew that today's hearing was going to be very damaging to the president.

@BadFoxGraphics caught this sycophantic banner, along with a typo:

Not long after, Bad Fox Graphics caught Trump echoing Fox spin:

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

CNN's Brian Stelter caught Fox & Friends suggesting that a U.S. president's possible collusion with Russia and also lying about being illegally wiretapped by a former president is a big nothingburger. You know, unlike the "important" news of a tasteless, retracted joke by Full Frontal with Samantha Bee or an obscure right-wing blogger getting escorted out of an ACLU meeting.

Banner on @FoxAndFriends: "NEWS YOU CAN'T USE" / "Do U.S. families want to hear Russia reports?" pic.twitter.com/xYEmaQECpU — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 20, 2017

And then there is Fox [Trump] Business Network. The Daily Beast's Andrew Kirell caught this whine about a "double standard" from Neil Cavuto today:

1:30 p.m. ET on cable news:

—CNN: FBI confirms Russia probe

—MSNBC: ^

—Fox News: Dems vs. Gorsuch

—Fox Business: LIBTARD DOUBLE STANDARD!! pic.twitter.com/b9v67uxHLz — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) March 20, 2017

