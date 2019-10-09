“Fox News Poll: Record support for Trump impeachment” is the title of a FoxNews.com article. Get ready for a Trump meltdown!

As I’ve previously written, Fox News polls earn a rare “A” grade from FiveThirtyEight.com. However, its poll questions and its reporting on results are frequently biased. So it’s surprising to see such a headline on Fox.

The article is full of more bad news for Fox:

Since July, support for impeachment increased among voters of all stripes: up 11 points among Democrats, 5 points among Republicans and 3 among independents. Support also went up among some of Trump’s key constituencies, including white evangelical Christians (+5 points), white men without a college degree (+8), and rural whites (+10).

Among voters in swing counties (where Hillary Clinton and Trump were within 10 points in 2016), support for impeachment increased to 52 percent, up from 42 percent in July.

…

Meanwhile, voters think President Trump is just out for himself. Fifty-five percent overall and 18 percent of Republicans say he is doing what’s best for Trump. Thirty-nine percent think he puts the country first.

There's more where that came from.

Today, FiveThirtyEight’s editor-in-chief, Nate Silver tweeted:

Fox News does good, nonpartisan, unbiased polling, so there's no reason to expect their numbers on impeachment to be different than the other good polls, but can still imagine this one is going to cause a wee bit of anxiety in the White House. https://t.co/s9dPiGyF9G — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 9, 2019

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)

(Thanks to Eric Jefferson for assistance with this post)