When Republican Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted reporter Ben Jacobs in front of a Fox News crew, then lied about it, Fox News was put in a very delicate position.

Fox News reporter Alicia Acuna became an eyewitness to what is probably the biggest political story of the day last night when Gianforte assaulted reporter Ben Jacobs of The Guardian on the eve of a "closer than it should be" special election to fill a vacant seat in the House of Representatives.

Acuna published her account on FoxNews.com last night.

At that point, Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him. Faith, Keith and I watched in disbelief as Gianforte then began punching the man, as he moved on top the reporter and began yelling something to the effect of “I’m sick and tired of this!” […] To be clear, at no point did any of us who witnessed this assault see Jacobs show any form of physical aggression toward Gianforte, who left the area after giving statements to local sheriff’s deputies.

The Gianforte campaign issued a statement that contradicted Acuna, claiming that it was “Jacobs’ aggressive behavior” of grabbing Gianforte’s wrist that “created this scene.” The Gianforte statement also claimed he asked Jacobs “to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined.”

A request by Gianforte for Jacobs to lower the recorder is not in the recording of the incident (below this post).

Gianforte was later charged with assault.

So, a Republican candidate for Congress physically assaulted a reporter for asking a question the candidate didn’t like, lied about what happened and was criminally charged. All on the night before a big election that both parties see as a bellwether for future political fortunes.

What a predicament for Fox News!

As Think Progress pointed out, Fox & Friends did its best on behalf of the home team:

On Thursday morning, Gianforte’s assault of a reporter — coming as it does amid President Trump’s ongoing war on the press, which he’s described as “the enemy of the American people” — was a big talker on the morning cable shows. But not on Trump’s favorite, Fox and Friends. Fox and Friends only informed its roughly 1.5 million viewers about the story during news summaries. While Gianforte’s assault charge was mentioned in passing, Jacobs’ version of events never was. The eyewitness account provided by Fox News journalists also went unmentioned; there was no indication the eyewitnesses were even asked to join the show. But the since-debunked statement from Gianforte’s campaign was featured prominently.

Montana GOP candidate Greg Gianforte cited for misdemeanor assault after incident with reporter pic.twitter.com/CxSQfqIs4Z — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 25, 2017

Later, someone at Fox apparently decided the network couldn’t not have Acuna on. So she visited Happening Now and gave a pretty straightforward narrative of what happened. She did note that Gianforte’s campaign claimed that Jacobs was “much more aggressive” than what she had “described.”

However, Acuna did not point out that some of Gianforte’s story was directly contradicted by the audio recording.

Listen to the recording below, from the May 24, 2017 incident: