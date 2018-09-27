If they had any decency, Clarence Thomas would have been the last person Fox News panelists would have hoped Brett Kavanaugh mimicked today. But with this crowd, ramming their ideologue through confirmation by hook or by crook trumps all. Clearly character, integrity and possibly even sobriety take a far back seat.

Media Matters caught the love for Clarence Thomas redux:

MacCallum and Wallace suggest that Kavanaugh mimic Clarence Thomas by portraying himself as a victim, attacked for being a white man. pic.twitter.com/PzG2CUUFsX — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 27, 2018

Fox News' Chris Wallace at the first break in Kavanaugh's testimony: "It was exactly what a lot of people were hoping for, wondering, waiting for." pic.twitter.com/pH75NQ08Od — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 27, 2018

Judge Nap: "This was a clear and almost ferocious defense of himself, which rivaled in its emotional impact the brilliantly executed defense of Justice Thomas in a similar situation." pic.twitter.com/am610UkUYa — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 27, 2018

After what I assume is the last break of the night, Hume says that Graham and Kavanaugh have given Senate Republicans enough reason to support him unless they are predisposed to oppose him. pic.twitter.com/uZgkXkn6Uc — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 27, 2018

While most of us were hoping to avoid another “Anita Hill” moment, Fox news was longing for a “Clarence Thomas” moment.

Figures.

