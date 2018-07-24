While Donald Trump shows preference to Russia over the U.S., threatens nuclear war with Iran and vindictively threatens to take away security clearances from people who have criticized him, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight show thought it big news that Hillary Clinton had dinner with Harvey Weinstein in 2016.

Carlson introduced the discussion by saying, “Well, much like death and taxes, it’s pretty much impossible to escape Hillary Clinton.”

Actually, it’s quite easy, Tucker. All you need to do is change the channel.

Carlson went on to play a clip of Clinton blasting Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

That was all Carlson needed to declare that Clinton “clearly” wants to run for president again. But, he intoned, “a new obstacle has appeared, brand new obstacle, new pictures. They show Hillary Clinton enjoying a dinner with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in December 2016, after she lost the election. Now that we know that virtually everyone close to Weinstein knew what he was really like, you gotta wonder what did Hillary Clinton know?”

If you were really wondering, the rest of the discussion did nothing to answer the question. Instead, we heard from Tammy Bruce, Fox’s “feminist” version of an African American black attacker. Bruce declared that the timing of the dinner proved that Weinstein must have been a particularly close friend because she was still getting over the shock of the election.

“She can’t take responsibility for the nature of the choices she’s made,” Bruce announced. That, according to Bruce, has ruined Clinton’s third presidential campaign – the one she has yet to announce any interest in.

“Why would she voluntarily hang around with someone like that?” Carlson asked Bruce, who clearly had no inside knowledge about the dinner or their relationship.

“This is what I want people to realize,” Bruce announced dramatically. “If Hillary Clinton had won, the #MeToo movement never would have started, people like Harvey Weinstein would be elevated into more positions of power.”

Unlike the guy who boasted about grabbing women by the p***y who surrounds himself with abusers, who is now in the Oval Office, apparently. Bruce went on to claim that “Every day we’re reminded of the value of the choices we made in November of 2016.”

By the way, in case you believe that Carlson actually cares about sexual harassment, don’t forget that in 2006, he accused Democrats of having “made up the concept.” In May, 2017, Carlson didn’t even mention Roger Ailes’ sexual predations after he died, despite a long record of sexual abuse.

Watch Carlson’s hypocrisy below, from the July 23, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.