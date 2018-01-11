Monday night, MSNBC again beat Fox News in the ratings between 9 PM - midnight ET in both total viewers and in the coveted 25-54 demographic group.

There was lots for Fox News to talk about Monday night: It was the day after the Golden Globe Awards and Oprah Winfrey’s rousing speech that fueled speculation she might run for president in 2020; Trump adviser Stephen Miller visited Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss his crazy CNN appearance; and everybody was still talking about Michael Wolff’s bombshell book, “Fire and Fury.”

Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox’s 8 PM show, was the only prime time show to beat MSNBC Monday, January 8, 2018, according to TV Newser. In the demo, Hannity lost to The Rachel Maddow Show, 470-542; and The Ingraham Angle lost to The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, 367-488. Fox News @ Night lost to The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, 221-281.

In total viewers, Maddow beat Hannity, 2.656-2.312; O’Donnell beat Ingraham, 2.344-1.768; Williams beat Fox News @ Night, 1.290-1.004.

This is the latest in what I hope will be a periodic look at Fox News ratings in the era of Trump.

(Photo via FreeImages.com/ronen ijansempoi)