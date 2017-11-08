One week after Sebastian Gorka declined to deny his ties to the Nazi party and two weeks after suggesting Hillary Clinton should be executed, Fox News signed him on as a “national security strategist.” Gorka credited Sean Hannity for the hire.

Media Matters caught the announcement on Hannity’s radio show today. Hannity hailed Gorka as a “true patriot hero” during the announcement.

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Joining us now is Dr. Sebastian Gorka. And I can officially announce today he is a Fox News national security strategist. ... One, welcome to the Fox family. You know how much I love having you on the program. You're a true patriot hero and an amazing, amazing political analyst and strategic analyst. Thank you for being with us and we're so happy for your success. SEBASTIAN GORKA: It's in large part, really, thanks to you, Sean. You've been a great supporter, not only of myself, but of the administration and the president, and it's great to be back as part of the superb Fox family. Thank you, Sean.

But the guy Hannity thinks of as a “true patriot hero” is a sworn member of a Hungarian, Nazi-tied group called Vitézi Rend. Gorka deflected last week, but neither denied nor denounced his association, when a Fox guest asked him about his Nazi ties. That occurred on Fox's Hannity show.

On October 26, 2017, Gorka suggested, also on Hannity, that Hillary Clinton is a traitor who should be executed over the bogus Uranium One scandal.

Gorka’s national security record is just as disreputable. His own Ph.D. adviser does not consider him an expert on terrorism. He was fired by the FBI over his Islamophobic diatribes.

The only thing “amazing” about Gorka’s record is his open bigotry and his rabid ideology.

No wonder Hannity is so fond of him.

Watch Gorka change the subject after being challenged on his Nazi ties below, from the November 2, 2017 Hannity.

Underneath, listen to the lovefest as Hannity announces Gorka’s hire, from the November 8, 2017 The Sean Hannity Show.