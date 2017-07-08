Donald Trump's G-20 meeting with Vladimir Putin sent Fox News pundits into a frenzy of hate mongering about their fellow Americans who dare to criticize Dear Leader.

Fox's seething smearfest began with a clip of Democratic Senator Dick Durbin blasting Trump as less knowledgeable and less experienced than Putin in the morning before their meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 in Germany yesterday.

Cohost Gillian Turner began, reasonably enough, by saying “it’s a little bit silly” to talk about the “psychology” of world leaders.

Unless, of course, it’s Fox psychiatrist Keith Ablow attacking the psychology of President Barack Obama.

But guest Pet Hegseth ratcheted up the hate mongering to high as he suggested that all Democrats and “left-wing media” are traitors:

HEGSETH: The most effective arm of Russian propaganda has been the Democratic Party and the left-wing media in this country which has pushed that collusion narrative since the election and before it.

Someone off-camera agreed.

HEGSETH: Dick Durbin is a political hack. You have to consider the source on this. I guarantee you if we rolled tape of eight years ago when Barack Obama was on his apology tour, they would be lauding him for his new sophisticated, globalist, internationalist approach. Or, when they gave him the Peace Prize? What a joke that was. The world’s aflame with millions dead as a result of all the policies that he never enforced because of a weak-kneed view of the world. And he gets a Peace prize! So we forget how bad it was eight years ago and how much this president fawned, was fawned upon by the people who are now turning on President Trump because he takes a different perspective that the American people elected him to take.

This is a distortion of American opinion. Polls consistently show that Americans are concerned about Trump’s relationship with Russia and want an investigation into its role in the 2016 election.

But not one of the four cohosts challenged Hegseth’s spin. Instead, they validated it.

“Who cares what Dick Durbin has to say?” cohost Melissa Francis "asked." Which is pretty funny given that it was Fox News that was focusing on the subject.

“I don’t think many people do,” cohost Meghan McCain agreed. “Which is why he’s not a terribly relevant politician right now.” In fact, Durbin is the Democratic whip, making him the second-highest ranking Democrat in the Senate.

McCain continued the “Democrats hate America” meme – which served as a convenient excuse to spread her own hate for America.

MCCAIN: For those of us who have cared about Russia for a very long time, it’s interesting to see Democrats actually care all of a sudden because let me tell you we had a president for the last eight years – to say he didn’t care about Putin and his expansion into Crimea and the Ukraine is laughable. And then, by the way, nuclearize the Middle East with the Iran deal. …I think going forward, it’s very difficult for me to take liberals and people on the left seriously on anything regarding Russia because they only cared what they manifested that it impacted their election.

Not surprisingly, Hegseth took it a step further and actually cheered Trump for attacking the American press while in Germany. “He’s not going around criticizing other politicians,” Hegseth argued by way of justification. Apparently, he completely forgot how Trump smeared Obama and John Podesta in Germany.

Nobody corrected Hegseth.

But McCain had more divisiveness to spread - in the name of patriotism. She started reading a list of Obama’s foreign policy "apology" comments before saying self-righteously, "I don't really care what President Trump says about the media overseas as long as he's not talking about America showing arrogance!"

See how much loathing and hostility Fox News pundits have toward America below, in a discussion from the July 7, 2017 Outnumbered.