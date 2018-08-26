On Friday, we wrote about the shockingly heartless reaction of FoxNews.com readers to the news that McCain’s death was imminent. Yesterday, after McCain died, Fox felt the need to disable comments on its obituary. The network did the same with other articles honoring McCain.

But Raw Story caught some of the comments before Fox disabled comments on this article:

“McCain was a traitor!” LenardMiller205 wrote in the very first comment.

[…]

“Thanks for dying McCain! By far the best thing you ever did for America!!!” commenter PromotesFreedom quipped.

[…]

Several commenters accused McCain of being a “puppet” for liberal billionaire George Soros.

Fortunately, Raw Story noted that some of the comments suggested this was not the time to be attacking McCain.

But, apparently, enough of them were so embarrassingly disrespectful, that Fox could not allow any of them to remain online.

(McCain image via screen grab)