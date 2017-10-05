Judging from how bowled over Karl Rove and Neil Cavuto were with Donald Trump’s visit to Las Vegas after the mass shooting there, you might have thought he singlehandedly healed all wounds.

Rove began by gushing over how “well done and well delivered” Trump’s scripted remarks were.

ROVE: This was well written, well delivered, clearly from the President’s heart. … You can just tell when he reached back there and he was talking about the sheriff and he reached back and put his hand on his shoulder, that just conveyed a lot of respect and a lot of affection. The banter back and forth with the mayor, who’s known not to be a fan of the president’s, but the banter back and forth there showed an ease with it.

Rove guessed that Trump’s informal remarks were even more well received.

Host Cavuto suggested that Trump’s appearance “changes the dynamics completely, doesn’t it?”

“It sure does,” Rove agreed. “And, particularly, I can just imagine the people in the hospital feel that the president of the United States has journeyed from Washington, D.C. to Las Vegas and to come to their hospital room, give them a word of encouragement.”

While he was at it, Rove gave a little love for Trump’s (widely panned) visit to Puerto Rico the day before.

ROVE: Today, he was the comforter. Yesterday, he was not only the comforter in Puerto Rico, but was also clear to him he’s the guy in charge of the recovery phase of this, and he’s the guy in charge of ultimately in charge of making certain that the people of Puerto Rico have electricity, and water, and that their life returns to normal. ... His mere presence there does a lot.

Cavuto closed by giving his stamp of approval: “Karl, well said, my friend. Thank you very much. A little historical perspective we could all use.”

In addition to the criticism of Trump's Puerto Rico trip, what also didn't get mentioned in the love fest was how Trump's trip to his New Jersey golf course slowed the response to Hurricane Maria’s assault on Puerto Rico.

Watch the slobbering below, from the October 4, 2017 Your World.