One week after Jeanine Pirro made such a shocking attack on Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar that even Fox News issued a statement condemning it, Pirro’s show was pre-empted for a repeat episode of “Scandalous.” We got a furious letter from one viewer who thought they were writing to Fox.

Variety reported that the “Justice with Judge Jeanine” show had been listed in newspapers to air this evening, though the “Scandalous” repeat was found in an on-screen cable guide.

Variety further reported:

When reached for comment, a Fox News spokesperson said, “We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters” and declined to elaborate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pirro’s show lost at least three advertisers last week after she suggested that Omar is anti-American because she wears a hajib.

Furthermore, the Pirro controversy (along with another one involving Tucker Carlson’s racism and misogyny) is coming just as Fox is trying to soothe advertiser concerns about its inflammatory content.

It’s also possible that the terrorist massacre of Muslims in New Zealand this week may have factored into Fox’s decision.

But at least one Fox viewer was A-OK with Pirro's Islamophobia. At about 9:10 ET, we got this email from a fan who thought she was writing to Fox News. (Regular readers know this sort of thing happens often, thanks to some Google weirdness). Although the name is not included to protect the ignorant, spelling and punctuation are intact:

Subject: Judge Jeannie

What are you thinking, we watch Judge every Saturday night. I thought this was a free country and you can speak your mind. We are so, so upset over this, we are going to stop watching FOX, You are falling into the radical left purses. Wake up , she was wonderful. How can she get all the great reviews and you just do not get it!!!! Very upset with your decision.

Watch the commentary that took Fox decided to condemn 24 hours after it aired and after a senior producer undoubtedly approved it, below, from the March 9, 2019 Justice with Judge Jeanine, via Media Matters: