Fox News contributor and Brexit architect Nigel Farage is reportedly a “person of interest” to the FBI in its investigation into possible collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Guardian reported today that Farage is neither a suspect nor a target of the investigation but that he is believed to have information about the matters being investigated.

“One of the things the intelligence investigators have been looking at is points of contact and persons involved,” one source said. “If you triangulate Russia, WikiLeaks, [Julian] Assange and Trump associates the person who comes up with the most hits is Nigel Farage. “He’s right in the middle of these relationships. He turns up over and over again. There’s a lot of attention being paid to him.” The source mentioned Farage’s links with Roger Stone, Trump’s long-time political adviser who has admitted being in contact with Guccifer 2.0, a hacker whom US intelligence agencies believe to be a Kremlin agent.

It’s clear that Farage knew about The Guardian's article in advance of publication because he is quoted in it as dismissing the story as “fake news.” Farage’s spokesman is also quoted as having “described the Guardian’s questions about Farage’s activities as 'verging on the hysterical.'”

However, less than an hour before the article was posted, Farage appeared on Trump & Friends Fox & Friends. You probably will not be surprised to know that the subject of Farage’s role in the FBI investigation and/or the 2016 presidential election never came up.

Watch it below, from the June 1, 2017 Fox & Friends via Media Matters.