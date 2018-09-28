After tolerating his history of blatant racism on the air, Fox News finally ditched contributor Kevin Jackson over his disgusting tweets about the women alleging sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Below is some of what Jackson tweeted Thursday, apparently in response to the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing with Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford:
I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women.— Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018
Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I'm not succumbing.
TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more#TeamKJ https://t.co/qGVJLTv6QI
Holy Cow, a woman suffering from PTSD hosts STUDENTS from Google.— Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018
FBI please investigate SEX PARTIES at #ChristineBlaseyFord house#TeamKJ
It wasn't challenged, because Leftist women are skanky for the most part.— Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018
More will be sued and made to pay for their lies
Grow up Pupo! https://t.co/Dj8LMk8rWa
.#Democrats latest Great Feminist Hope against #Kavanaugh admits to attending 10 gang-bangs where Kavanaugh "waited his turn"— Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018
Something tells me #Swetnick wasn't at these parties for the DRINKS#DraggingBottomOfBarrel#TeamKJ
This tweet appears to have been deleted. But not before Mediaite got a screen grab:
We are all too familiar with Jackson’s vile brand of commentary. Although he is an African American, he can be counted on to make the kinds of racist remarks you might have thought had vanished with the Jim Crow era. For example, Jackson has said, “America needs a white, Republican president” and, during a different appearance, that Baltimore needs a “white, Republican mayor.” He also once suggested that former FBI Director James Comey had planned to assassinate Donald Trump.
Yet Fox News kept him on – until yesterday. Contemptor reports, “A Fox News spokesperson told Contemptor that “Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor,” adding that his “comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of FOX News.”
Good riddance!
Watch Jackson talk about the need for a “white, Republican president” below, from the March 14, 2017 Fox & Friends.
FOX is lies, poison, and treason. No matter how many little things like this they may do right, they do so much more wrong. In the bigger picture they are seditious treasonous bastards and should be stamped out of existence forever.