After tolerating his history of blatant racism on the air, Fox News finally ditched contributor Kevin Jackson over his disgusting tweets about the women alleging sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Below is some of what Jackson tweeted Thursday, apparently in response to the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing with Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford:

I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women.



Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I'm not succumbing.



TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more#TeamKJ https://t.co/qGVJLTv6QI — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

Holy Cow, a woman suffering from PTSD hosts STUDENTS from Google.



FBI please investigate SEX PARTIES at #ChristineBlaseyFord house#TeamKJ — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

It wasn't challenged, because Leftist women are skanky for the most part.



More will be sued and made to pay for their lies



Grow up Pupo! https://t.co/Dj8LMk8rWa — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

.#Democrats latest Great Feminist Hope against #Kavanaugh admits to attending 10 gang-bangs where Kavanaugh "waited his turn"



Something tells me #Swetnick wasn't at these parties for the DRINKS#DraggingBottomOfBarrel#TeamKJ — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

This tweet appears to have been deleted. But not before Mediaite got a screen grab:

We are all too familiar with Jackson’s vile brand of commentary. Although he is an African American, he can be counted on to make the kinds of racist remarks you might have thought had vanished with the Jim Crow era. For example, Jackson has said, “America needs a white, Republican president” and, during a different appearance, that Baltimore needs a “white, Republican mayor.” He also once suggested that former FBI Director James Comey had planned to assassinate Donald Trump.

Yet Fox News kept him on – until yesterday. Contemptor reports, “A Fox News spokesperson told Contemptor that “Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor,” adding that his “comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of FOX News.”

Good riddance!

Watch Jackson talk about the need for a “white, Republican president” below, from the March 14, 2017 Fox & Friends.