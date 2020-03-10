While FBN’s Trish Regan suggested last night that the only things to fear about the coronavirus are Democrats, it turns out Fox News, itself, has canceled an event due to “health concerns.”

In case you missed my last post, Regan, while posturing as someone who wants the country to be united in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) contagion, blamed the stock market crash and public panic on Democrats out to destroy Donald Trump.

Well, it turns out Fox Business’ sister network has a different view. A sentence in last night’s Reliable Sources newsletter highlighted this sentence from Variety:

Already, Fox News Channel canceled a presentation it had planned to hold at its New York headquarters in March, citing health concerns.

Maybe Regan should go tell Rupert Murdoch that the fears are just a Democratic plot.

You can watch Regan's disgraceful rant below, from the March 9, 2020 Trish Regan Primetime