Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani dropped a bombshell tonight when he told Sean Hannity that despite Trump’s claim to have known nothing about the hush money paid to Stormy Daniels, Trump had reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 Cohen claimed to have paid out of his own pocket.

The New York Times explains the significance of Giuliani's comments:

That statement, which Mr. Giuliani made Wednesday night on Fox News, appeared to contradict the president, who has at times said that he was not aware of the payment to the actress, Stephanie Clifford [professionally known as Stormy Daniels], and did not know how his lawyer had gotten the money to pay her. It also contradicts what Mr. Cohen has been saying for months — that he used his own money to pay Ms. Clifford to keep quiet.

[…]

The source of the $130,000 payment is at the center of several legal disputes involving Mr. Trump, Mr. Cohen and Ms. Clifford. Among the issues is whether the payment to Ms. Clifford was in effect a contribution to Mr. Trump’s campaign aimed at preventing a negative article from surfacing just before Election Day.

Hannity, of course, did not explore the ramifications of Giuliani’s admission. But Fox hosts on following shows did. On The Ingraham Angle, which immediately follows Hannity, host Laura Ingraham noted that Giuliani had just undermined his own client’s credibility. ““I love Rudy, but they better have an explanation for that,” she said.

In the next hour, Shannon Bream and Ed Henry acknowledged that the White House was probably not “expecting” the news and that it would raise new questions.

Watch Giuliani drop his bombshell and the discussion between Bream and Henry below, from the May 2, 2018 Fox News @ Night.

