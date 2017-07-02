We can just imagine the 24/7 poutrage on Fox News if President Barack Obama had tweeted a video of himself body slamming Fox News. But when it’s Dear Leader Donald Trump slamming CNN, Trump TV thinks it’s awesome! UPDATED

In case you missed it, here's what the current occupant of the Oval Office thinks is funny and more important than fixing health care, investigating Russia's interference in our election or terrorism:

Fox News’ Twitter account didn't come right out and praise Trump's tweet portraying violence against an American media institution as fun and heroic. But those patriots sure did suggest their admiration via their choice of retweets and excerpts published after the firestorm over Trump's Tweet had already erupted:

.@dbongino: "The destruction of our democracy - the flames are being fanned by the mainstream media." pic.twitter.com/CZEp86r83R — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 2, 2017

Presidential Knockout: Trump Tweets Video of Himself Beating Up 'CNN' https://t.co/FFilOPEc7p — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 2, 2017

.@POTUS: "The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House but I'm president and they're not." pic.twitter.com/wziZSABKcZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 2, 2017

.@JesseBWatters: "The left, so blinded by their hatred for @POTUS & so desperate to sell Islamophobia, has created a fake news firestorm." pic.twitter.com/BPMmKaoDpQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 2, 2017

President #Trump tweets video of him wrestling down CNN https://t.co/GYLi0k36l1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 2, 2017

Notice that Fox retweeted Trump's body-slamming video three times (so far)?

Fox News Sunday panelists mildly criticized Trump’s tweeting in general, shortly after the CNN Tweet.

Marie Harf on Trump’s social media use:There are real issues we’re grappling & he spends time on this? Makes people question his governing. — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) July 2, 2017

.@GeraldFSeib on Trump’s defense of social media use: Issue is tone. Attention isn’t paid to important accomplishments because of this. — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) July 2, 2017

Nothing in the Fox News Twitter feed has criticized him since.

Meanwhile, over at Fox News, the Trump Team called the tweet a “throwdown.”

Donald Trump famously said during his 2016 campaign, "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters. I don't know about voters but I think it's a safe bet he would not lose Fox News.

UPDATE: Fox News Insider called Trump's Tweet "Presidential Knockout" and paired it with a video of Sean Hannity attacking CNN

Donald Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.