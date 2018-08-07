Former Fox News foreign correspondent Conor Powell resigned yesterday, after nine years with the network, apparently fed up with its pro-Trump propaganda. He did not have another job lined up.

Powell posted a cryptic message on Facebook that seems to have been since removed:

TheWrap’s Jon Levine obtained some more information:

[A]n individual familiar with the matter told TheWrap that [Powell] was “uncomfortable with the direction of the news organization in recent months. Fewer news shows. More opinion shows. Less resources for reporters to report.”

The individual added, “Lots of reporters are very unhappy with directions of FNC right now.”

Today, Fox News announced that Powell will be replaced by Trey Yingst, formerly of the far-right OANN. It’s a pick that’s sure to make Donald Trump happy. Here’s what Media Matters reported about OANN and Yingst last year:

Trump has previously praised OANN and the network’s White House correspondent, Trey Yingst, was one of the most called-on reporters during former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s briefings.

OANN has a history of shilling for Trump, even hyping the president’s lies about the crowd size at his inauguration. The network, additionally, hired Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as a political commentator (he was reportedly later fired for appearing “too much” on OANN’s competitors). OANN has a penchant for pushing racist commentary and debunked conspiracy theories—including about the death of former Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich -- and has repeatedly hosted Jack Posobiec, a far-right troll who heavily pushed the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory.

I’ve written a lot lately about the rift between Fox News’ news and opinion programs. Once again, it appears the propagandistic opinion side is winning… at least for now.

Best of luck to Mr. Powell. I hope you write a tell-all exposing what you've seen.

Meanwhile, watch the video that documents the lies Fox knows it’s peddling below, via Media Matters.

(Powell image via screen grab)

Correction: This post originally stated Powell resigned yesterday.