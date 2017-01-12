Black Caucus Chair: We May Have to 'Kick Somebody's A**' Over Cops-Pigs Painting Removalhttps://t.co/hGNZdSWS21 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 11, 2017

I don't condone any talk of violence but yes, there is a dispute between the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and Republicans who refuse to allow a painting that depict police as pigs. Politico explains:

The painting, by a high school student from the district that encompasses Ferguson, Mo., addresses strife that erupted between African-Americans and police after the death of Michael Brown. It shows police officers with animal heads and faces pointing guns at black citizens. A sign in the background reads "racism kills." It was selected as part of a competition that displays art projects in the Capitol. Critics say it depicts cops as "pigs" and doesn't belong hung in the Capitol. But supporters say it's a matter of free expression and Constitutional rights, and its Democratic defenders are venting increasingly pointed frustrations at attempts to remove the artwork without permission.

But notice how Fox worked in the demonization of African Americans in its tweet? Fox's Twitter followers certainly did. And they responded in kind:

@FoxNews @FoxNewsInsider

I'll be there shortly. To take it down .

So you can get started on that ass kicking. — Quigley (@IEDhunter26) January 11, 2017

@FoxNews @FoxNewsInsider Shows you what most blacks think of their Freebies Program Provider — Speed Freak (@catfood101) January 11, 2017

Fox knows its audience thrives on hate and the network does it best to keep them in a state of hostility.