Fox Nation is having an “inaugural summit” next week in Scottsdale, Arizona. But it made up a reason to bar one subscriber to the streaming service, The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple.

Wemple wrote that his $60 subscription had finally proved worthwhile when he received an “exclusive invitation” to register for the event before it was offered to the public. Fox Nation describes the event as an opportunity to “Get to know Bill Bennett, Diamond & Silk, Pete Hegseth, Ed Henry, Abby Hornacek, Lawrence Jones, Tomi Lahren, Tom Shillue and David Webb!” In addition, “Before the live show starts, you can take photos with the Fox Nation hosts, get on camera with Abby Hornacek as she films a Q&A with summit guests and watch as select guests pitch their show ideas to Fox Nation producers. Plus, you can browse our Fox Nation pop-up shop and pick up free gifts just for you!”

The show can’t be sold out because an ad for the summit appears at the top of the Fox Nation page right now. Fox describes it as a “private event,” but there’s nothing about press attendance.

Nevertheless, after registering and receiving a confirmation from Eventbrite that he was “good to go,” Wemple was notified he was not welcome:

Dear Mr. Wemple

We saw your name on the FOX Nation Summit RSVP list and wanted to remind you this event is closed to the press, so we will not be able to accommodate you.

You will be able to watch the program on FOX Nation. Additional details can be found here: http://press.foxnews.com/2019/04/fox-nation-to-host-first-annual-fan-summit-in-scottsdale-arizona-on-tuesday-may-14th/

Remind? When did Fox News first apprise us that the event was closed to the press? Wasn’t it an event for subscribers? Bott responded: “Forgive the word choice, my intent was to make you aware that this event was closed to the press. You will be able to watch the summit on FOX Nation. Thank you for your interest.”

Why is Fox barring the press from an event that is being live streamed? Afraid that Wemple might spot something its own cameras would rather not show? Or is this just an authoritarian move in solidarity with the White House purge of press passes?

The press release Bott linked to says nothing about the event being closed to the press, which strongly suggests that it is not.

I'll be checking on Wednesday to see whether Fox meant that the Tuesday, May 14 event is only open to some press and that other outlets were allowed to attend and cover it.