Although Trump lickspittles Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs have long pushed for the impeachment of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Fox’s senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano called out the articles of impeachment as a stupid political stunt.

In her introduction to Napolitano’s segment, Fox & Friends cohost Ainsley Earhardt sounded excited as she announced that impeachment was now “one step closer” and “could happen as soon as today.” Yes, and my next lottery ticket could make me a multimillionaire – the chances for either are probably just as slim.

Napolitano immediately called the articles of impeachment, signed by only 11 of the 236 House Republicans, “symbolic.”

Cohost Steve Doocy let forth an impassioned attack on Rosenstein for not turning over documents to Congress - without noting that doing so would endanger the Russia investigation. Nor did he point out that the same people trying to impeach Rosenstein are the same people who have been diligently working to undermine the investigation.

“The DOJ has a legitimate, lawful basis for keeping certain documents secret in a pending investigation,” Napolitano explained. Forcing the documents to be turned over would be “interfering” in it, he said.

Not one of the three cohosts cared about such interference or potential damage. Earhardt complained that “nothing ever happens” to wrongdoers, meaning Rosenstein, in Washington. Which is ironic given that protecting Donald Trump from accountability seems to be Job One for her.

“This will almost be a red badge of courage for Rosenstein that he endured this,” Napolitano continued, “defending the integrity, in his view, of the Department of Justice.”

Watch it below, from the July 26, 2018 Fox & Friends and think of how the Fan in Chief’s tiny Twitter fingers must have been a-twitching while he watched.