Fox & Friends cohost Ainsley Earhardt put together a biased list of “2017’s biggest scandals” that included the ousters of Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose for sexual misconduct but somehow left off Bill O’Reilly. Eric Bolling, too.

O’Reilly, who was pushed out of Fox News in April in the wake of reports of multiple settlements for sexual harassment, some after the network claimed it would no longer tolerate such behavior. In October, O’Reilly’s misconduct received new attention when it was revealed that he paid $32 million to settle a sexual harassment claim from Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl – shortly before Fox renewed his contract.

Earhardt, who laughably claims to want to be a tough journalist put a lot of focus on Hollywood (always a Fox target) in her list. Her top item was the mistaken Oscars announcement that La La Land had won the award for Best Picture (the real winner was Moonlight).

Kathy Griffin, whose tasteless joke photo of her posing with a mask of Donald Trumps bloody head – good for days of Fox News poutrage – also made the list. In Earhardt’s video, the Trump mask was blurred out, as if it was just too obscene for Earhardt’s Trump-adoring eyes.

Earhardt moved on to Harvey Weinstein and other men in Hollywood accused of sexual misconduct: Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Jeffrey Tambor, Ben Affleck, Dustin Hoffman, Nick Carter, Sylvester Stallone.

Then, for some reason, she added the name of former President George H.W. Bush. Apparently, he was the designated GOP sacrificial lamb so that nobody could say that no conservatives were on the list.

Earhardt went on to cite former Today show host Matt Lauer, CBS journalist Charlie Rose. But no O’Reilly. No Eric Bolling, either.

“Harassment allegations shaking up Washington as well,” Earhardt chirped. She named Roy Moore (I guess there was no way of leaving him out), Al Franken and John Conyers. Not mentioned? Republicans Trent Franks and Blake Farenthold.

Also missing? Accusations against Donald Trump. They came back into the news as 16 of Trump’s accusers came forward in a Brave New Films video. Three of the accusers held a press conference earlier this month.

There were plenty of other Trump scandals in 2017, too, including a new one of Trump-supporter Joy Villa accusing Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, of sexual assault. But don’t expect to see them turn up on any Fox list soon – unless the network finds a way to blame Democrats.

“With 2018 right around the corner, no doubt there will be more of these scandals in the news,” Earhardt said in her closing, “and we’ll be covering it all for you right here.”

Sure you will.

Watch the Fox News propaganda version of the top scandals of 2017 below: