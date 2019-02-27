Just an hour or so before Fox host Greg Gutfeld had a meltdown insisting no news came from the Michael Cohen hearing before the House Oversight Committee today, Fox’s senior judicial analyst, Judge Andrew Napolitano, said Cohen’s testimony indicated “at least four potential felonies” committed by Donald Trump.

You’d think even an a**hole like Gutfeld would have given at least some credence to Napolitano’s comments. Unlike Gutfeld, Napolitano’s resumé includes actual legal credentials. He’s a former judge, law school professor, lawyer in private practice and, of course, he has a law degree.

But when Gutfeld whined, just after Cohen’s testimony wrapped up, “I can’t find the news” in any of the hearing, he must have ignored Napolitano’s analysis, aired while the Committee was in recess during the previous hour.

NAPOLITANO: [Cohen] paints a potentially grave picture for the president. If the conversation he says he overheard with Roger Stone is true, then the president lied under oath. Because the president swore to the accuracy of his answers to the written questions from Bob Mueller, one of which was, did you speak to Roger Stone about Julian Assange. Answer: No.

If what Michael Cohen says is true, that the president knew about the meeting with the Russians in Trump Tower in June of 2016, then he lied under oath because he told Bob Mueller he didn’t know about it.

Although Napolitano acknowledged that those two allegations come down to Cohen’s word against Trump’s (at this point), he also noted that the situation is worse for Trump regarding Stormy Daniels.

NAPOLITANO: In one case, though, there is corroborating evidence. And that is the payments to – by Donald Trump, signed while he was president, to Michael Cohen [as reimbursement for the Stormy Daniels payoff], showing a debt from the president to Michael Cohen. The president swore, in his financial statements, filed with the Department of the Treasury, he didn’t have any debts with Michael Cohen. And two months after he swore to the accuracy of that, he starts writing checks of $35,000 a month to Michael Cohen. That extends the conspiracy to defraud the FEC, the Federal Election Commission, of accurate campaign information into the president’s presidency.

So, if Cohen is being truthful and if the government can corroborate what he said today, there’s at least four potential felonies of which he has accused the president of the United States.

But those are big ifs.

Yes, big ifs. And definitely big enough that Gutfeld should have been able to notice them.

Watch Napolitano lay out some serious implications for Trump from Cohen’s testimony below, from the February 27, 2019 Your World with Neil Cavuto.