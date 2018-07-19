With Donald Trump’s treason staring us in the face, Rep. Jim Jordan, accused of covering of sexual abuse at Ohio State University, is taking new steps to undermine the Russia investigation by doubling down on his attacks on its overseer, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer was there to help.

Hemmer never asked why Jordan is so focused on obstructing the Russia investigation, especially at a time like this, instead of doing everything possible to find out what Russia is and has been up to and who has enabled the efforts. Instead, Hemmer opened by asking if the effort to impeach Rosenstein is “going to go anywhere.” Hemmer sounded skeptical.

Short answer: No. “We’ll see, every option’s still on the table,” Jordan replied. Then he launched into a laundry list of complaints about Rosenstein while claiming he was trying to do his “constitutional duty to conduct oversight.” He just forgot that the only oversight he wants to conduct involves impeding those investigating a foreign power’s interference in our democracy.

Hemmer was very happy to go into all the particulars of Jordan’s complaints about Rosenstein. “It appears you’re getting a slow walk,” Hemmer said, still ignoring all the ways Jordan and the GOP Cover-up Caucus has worked to undermine the Russia investigation.

Co-anchor Sandra Smith similarly ignored the cover-up efforts but she did question the timing of Jordan’s latest efforts. However, her question served as little more than an opening for Jordan to launch a new round of attacks justifying his behavior. Smith did not challenge any of Jordan’s claims.

Her “follow up” was to admiringly note Jordan’s “heated exchange” with Rosenstein “where you pressed Rod Rosenstein for answers.”

At 4:22, Hemmer switched the subject to the multiple accusations that Jordan covered up sexual abuse while he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

Given that Jordan is now covering up for Trump, a guy who has boasted about sexually assaulting women on top of whatever he’s up to with Russia, you’d think that Hemmer might notice a connection. But no. “There is another story I want to ask you about, sir, that really has nothing to do with politics,” Hemmer began. “Apparently, you answered some questions this week about an investigation that goes back years – allegations that you ignored claims of sexual abuse while working on the wrestling team at Ohio State University. What did you tell investigators and what were they asking you?”

Notice how Hemmer didn’t bring up any of the particulars of the allegations from eight wrestlers nor that Jordan has now been named in two lawsuits over the abuse? But after Jordan gave his side of the story, unchallenged, Hemmer said, “I take you at your word.” But he did want to know, “Why do you think this is coming out now?”

Predictably, Jordan whined that he is a target of “the left” because he’s fighting for the truth.

But that wasn’t enough victimhood for Hemmer. With the world’s most sincere “just wondering” look on his face, Hemmer continued, “There’s a chance you might run for Speaker of the House” after Paul Ryan retires and Republicans maintain control of the House of Representaties. “Do you think that is perhaps the incentive for some people who don’t like you to come forward? Have you thought about that? Is that possible?"

Yes, it’s possible. But Jordan also thinks it’s because he supports Trump who is “doing a great job” and because he's helping Trump “make America great again.”

After Jordan listed all of Trump’s wonderful accomplishments, Hemmer added gratuitously, “pretty strong list.”

Watch Hemmer help Jordan and the Cover-Up Caucus below, from the July 19, 2018 America’s Newsroom.