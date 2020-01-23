Yesterday, Fox News host Dana Perino opened The Five by telling viewers, “Don’t worry,” the show would not air the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Then she promised the show would provide “our reaction,” i.e. Fox News spin, instead.

Perino opened the show with this:

PERINO: So, you’re looking live at the Senate floor. Don’t worry, we’re not going to the whole thing. [Someone cackled off screen].

It is Day Two of President Trump’s impeachment trial. Democratic House managers, they’re making their opening arguments and our reaction to the impeachment battle is coming up in just a minute, we promise.

But first, there’s a lot happening, so we want to get caught up with somebody who can tell us everything pretty quickly, congressional correspondent Chad Pergram.

Yesterday morning, Fox & Friends urged viewers not to watch the “boring” trial, just the Fox spin. Perino and The Five helped carry out that propaganda mission in the early evening.

You can watch Fox News sabotage yesterday’s Trump impeachment trial below, from the January 22, 2020 The Five.